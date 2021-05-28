HSBC Cuts Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Price Target to $115.00

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at HSBC from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. HSBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.14% from the stock’s previous close.

ATHM has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. CLSA lowered shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.33.

NYSE ATHM opened at $77.63 on Friday. Autohome has a 52 week low of $72.38 and a 52 week high of $147.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.53.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. Autohome had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 39.46%. The business had revenue of $281.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autohome will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of Autohome during the first quarter worth about $251,577,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Autohome by 5,517.3% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,881,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $175,514,000 after buying an additional 1,848,287 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Autohome during the first quarter worth about $156,156,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Autohome during the fourth quarter worth about $75,848,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Autohome during the first quarter worth about $70,659,000. 56.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

