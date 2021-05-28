American International Group Inc. Grows Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,563 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Watsco worth $15,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WSO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at $57,666,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 14.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,994,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,084,000 after purchasing an additional 254,261 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 122.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,007,000 after purchasing an additional 35,852 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,452,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $782,159,000 after purchasing an additional 32,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at $6,508,000. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSO stock opened at $288.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $288.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.69. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.79 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 0.77.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.27%.

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total value of $1,617,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WSO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Watsco in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.60.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

