Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 9,600 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 222.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $82.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $86.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.30.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.45%.

In other news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

