Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 249,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9,855.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 60,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after buying an additional 60,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARWR. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

ARWR stock opened at $72.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.01 and a beta of 1.27. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $92.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.84.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 122.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

