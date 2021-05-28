Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 11,529 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,529 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $7,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 16.0% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 22.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 57,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 10,390 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.5% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 32,588 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 13.7% during the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 202,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,417,000 after purchasing an additional 24,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 38.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 28,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FIS opened at $149.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -394.20, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.59. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.17 and a twelve month high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.65.

In related news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $11,101,287.99. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

