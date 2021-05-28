American International Group Inc. Sells 5,650 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $14,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $10,071,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 45.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 43,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 221,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,283,000 after buying an additional 24,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $544,000.

Shares of A stock opened at $137.54 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.71 and a 12-month high of $138.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.84 and its 200 day moving average is $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

In other news, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,265,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,614 shares of company stock worth $4,572,425 in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on A. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Partners raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.49.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

