Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 25,365 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,365 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $8,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 75.7% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 42.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 132,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,284,000 after acquiring an additional 39,233 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 13.8% in the first quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 51,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 11.7% in the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 13,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.58.

Shares of MS opened at $90.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.63. The stock has a market cap of $168.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.57. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $43.52 and a 52 week high of $91.35.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

