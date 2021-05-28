Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,984 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 14.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,096 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Illumina by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 975 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in Illumina by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,735 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock opened at $408.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.16. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.42 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $395.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $389.50.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.89.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total value of $130,699.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,751.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total transaction of $114,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,742,764.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,228 shares of company stock valued at $8,933,330 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

