Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 4,923 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,923 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGIB. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,783,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,684 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $64,729,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,292,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,852,000 after purchasing an additional 755,321 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $24,646,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,916,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,564,000 after purchasing an additional 260,362 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGIB opened at $59.90 on Friday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $61.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.57.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.