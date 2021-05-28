Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.68) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.71). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.87) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.00) EPS.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.21% and a negative return on equity of 75.08%. The firm had revenue of $47.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.99 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush downgraded Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travere Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

NASDAQ TVTX opened at $14.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.35. Travere Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.43 and a twelve month high of $33.09. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

In related news, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 198,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,218,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.