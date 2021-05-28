B. Riley Comments on Riot Blockchain, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Riot Blockchain in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Riot Blockchain’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Riot Blockchain from $64.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

NASDAQ:RIOT opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -285.00 and a beta of 4.36. Riot Blockchain has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $79.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.15.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.30 million. Riot Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 2.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Riot Blockchain by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,507,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,313,000 after purchasing an additional 736,251 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Riot Blockchain by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,418,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,571,000 after purchasing an additional 120,446 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Riot Blockchain in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,822,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Riot Blockchain by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 925,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,309,000 after purchasing an additional 518,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Riot Blockchain by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,662,000 after purchasing an additional 29,852 shares during the last quarter. 22.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on cryptocurrency mining operation in North America. The company primarily focuses on bitcoin mining. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 7,043 miners. The company was formerly known as Bioptix, Inc and changed its name to Riot Blockchain, Inc in October 2017.

