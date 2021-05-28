Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 26th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 87.01%. The business had revenue of $266.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTDR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

NYSE MTDR opened at $30.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 4.83. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $31.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,076. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,810 shares of company stock valued at $75,456. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 121,570 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 42,210 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

