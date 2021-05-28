Analysts Issue Forecasts for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) – Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DoubleVerify in a report released on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for DoubleVerify’s FY2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02).

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. DoubleVerify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

NYSE:DV opened at $36.72 on Friday. DoubleVerify has a 52 week low of $27.16 and a 52 week high of $38.28.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

