Analysts Issue Forecasts for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) – Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DoubleVerify in a report released on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for DoubleVerify’s FY2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS.
DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02).
NYSE:DV opened at $36.72 on Friday. DoubleVerify has a 52 week low of $27.16 and a 52 week high of $38.28.
About DoubleVerify
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.
