Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Ituran Location and Control Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ituran Location and Control in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ituran Location and Control’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

ITRN has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their price target on Ituran Location and Control from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of ITRN opened at $24.13 on Friday. Ituran Location and Control has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.45.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 7.37%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

