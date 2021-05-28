Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $263,000 Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 10,919 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 36,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 139,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KEY shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.04.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $751,552.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,337.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $315,307.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 397,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,901,412 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $23.27 on Friday. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.98.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.