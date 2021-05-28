Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $8.92 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $163,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $288,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,799 shares of company stock worth $34,090,835. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $834.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.80 billion, a PE ratio of 86.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.04. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $543.03 and a one year high of $893.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $831.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $777.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer upgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.95.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

