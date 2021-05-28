BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 4,830 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Ball were worth $6,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 358.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $82.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.23 and a 200-day moving average of $90.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $102.76. The firm has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.42.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.20%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

