Wells Fargo & Company Raises Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Price Target to $72.00

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ELS has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a buy rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a sector perform rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.43.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $70.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.59 and a 200 day moving average of $63.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.74, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.49. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1 year low of $57.93 and a 1 year high of $71.87.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.363 dividend. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 680.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 183.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

