IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,145 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $6,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IDA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in IDACORP by 9,119.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,048,825 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $196,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,602 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in IDACORP by 821.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 821,877 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,925,000 after purchasing an additional 732,674 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in IDACORP by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 389,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,905,000 after purchasing an additional 240,376 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in IDACORP by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 773,401 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,270,000 after purchasing an additional 171,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,950,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

IDA has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

Shares of IDA opened at $97.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.04 and a 200-day moving average of $94.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.91 and a 52 week high of $104.96.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $316.05 million during the quarter. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 17.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

