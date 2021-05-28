Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Stock Holdings Reduced by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 10.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 26,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 32,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $18.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.99. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $20.13. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.59 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.62%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

