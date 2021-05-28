Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 500 Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATI. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 60.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 310.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 23.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000.

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $24.80 on Friday. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.41 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 58.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 15,200 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $342,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 191,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,310,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 8,233 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $167,459.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 206,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,722.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,433 shares of company stock valued at $729,459 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATI. Barclays upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegheny Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

