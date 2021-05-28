Wolfe Research Reiterates Underperform Rating for Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by research analysts at Wolfe Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RIDE. Bank of America started coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lordstown Motors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lordstown Motors from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, R. F. Lafferty cut Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.14.

Lordstown Motors stock opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. Lordstown Motors has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $31.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.53.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.44). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lordstown Motors will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 2,570.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

