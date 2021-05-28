Cibc World Markets Corp Trims Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 54.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,837 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 12,715 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 10,259.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 202.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,863 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 11,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,245 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $233,714.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,521 shares in the company, valued at $13,756,945.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.08, for a total value of $322,290.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,571 shares of company stock valued at $3,741,491 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $207.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $187.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.71. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.79 and a 12 month high of $216.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

