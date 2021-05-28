Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 11,219 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 48.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,219 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,681,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Etsy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,206,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Etsy by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ETSY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Etsy from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Etsy from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.87.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $166.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.54. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.82 and a 52 week high of $251.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $1,412,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,977,341.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total value of $89,114.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

