NVIDIA Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the computer hardware maker on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th.

NVIDIA has increased its dividend by 12.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $619.52 on Friday. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $335.17 and a fifty-two week high of $648.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $595.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $550.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.09.

NVIDIA shares are scheduled to split on Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 27.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $9,896,355.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NVIDIA stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 542 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Craig Hallum upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $670.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $659.83.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

