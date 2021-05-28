Orange County Bancorp, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.80 (NASDAQ:OCBI)

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCBI) declared a dividend on Friday, May 28th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd.

Orange County Bancorp has decreased its dividend payment by 2.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Orange County Bancorp has a payout ratio of 21.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Orange County Bancorp to earn $3.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

OCBI stock opened at $32.60 on Friday. Orange County Bancorp has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $32.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.93.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.44. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Orange County Bancorp will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OCBI shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Orange County Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orange County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 8th.

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments. It accepts checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, custodial accounts, certificates of deposit, and remote deposits. The company also offers personal and business, and home equity loans; power lines of credit; and fixed rate, jumbo, and residential mortgages, as well as letters of credit.

