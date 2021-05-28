Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Increased to C$138.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$137.00 to C$138.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

BMO has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal to C$128.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$104.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a C$131.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$136.00 price target on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$108.66 to C$125.99 and gave the stock a top pick rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$128.08.

Shares of BMO opened at C$126.18 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$67.57 and a 12-month high of C$127.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$117.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$104.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$81.63 billion and a PE ratio of 15.35.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.12 by C$0.94. The business had revenue of C$6.98 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 11.4899994 EPS for the current year.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

