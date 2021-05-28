ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ICL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICL Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.25.

ICL opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.19. ICL Group has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. ICL Group had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 8.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ICL Group will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,023,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in ICL Group by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 6,709,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,423 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in ICL Group by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,239,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,645 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ICL Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,570,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in ICL Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,776,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,264,000 after purchasing an additional 62,543 shares during the period. 7.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

