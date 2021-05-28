Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DFIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, March 28th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Donnelley Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DFIN opened at $29.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.93. The stock has a market cap of $998.74 million, a PE ratio of 248.69 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $35.20.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.63. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 0.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Kami Turner sold 6,000 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $162,600.00. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth about $589,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,088.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.