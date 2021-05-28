ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

ESSA Bancorp has raised its dividend by 22.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

ESSA stock opened at $15.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.51. ESSA Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $18.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.64.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.23 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised ESSA Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

In other news, EVP Peter A. Gray acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $30,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

