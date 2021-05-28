Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%.

Big Lots has increased its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

BIG opened at $64.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.06 and a 200 day moving average of $58.36. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.35. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $72.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on BIG shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Big Lots currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.89.

In related news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $306,577.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $652,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,000.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,258 shares of company stock worth $1,675,690. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

