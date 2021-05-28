Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%.
Big Lots has increased its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
BIG opened at $64.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.06 and a 200 day moving average of $58.36. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.35. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $72.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Several research analysts have commented on BIG shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Big Lots currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.89.
In related news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $306,577.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $652,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,000.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,258 shares of company stock worth $1,675,690. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Big Lots Company Profile
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.
