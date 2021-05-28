ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.07% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HACK. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,981,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,138,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,326,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,165,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,941,000.

HACK opened at $58.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.42. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1-year low of $42.24 and a 1-year high of $64.36.

