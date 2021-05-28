Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 184,099 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 61,563 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $7,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TPR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Tapestry by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $234,051.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,880.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TPR opened at $45.09 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.96 and a 200-day moving average of $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Tapestry from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Tapestry from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, OTR Global raised Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

