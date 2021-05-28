BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 11,963 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 11,963 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.05% of Cognex worth $7,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGNX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,924,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cognex by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,557,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,489,848,000 after buying an additional 1,165,024 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Cognex by 141.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,183,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,007,000 after buying an additional 693,394 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cognex by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $106,058,000 after buying an additional 661,764 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Cognex by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,310,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $185,461,000 after buying an additional 639,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

In related news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $411,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.57.

CGNX stock opened at $78.20 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $101.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 62.06 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Cognex had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $239.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.