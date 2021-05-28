D.A. Davidson & CO. Makes New Investment in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 45,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 14,150 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 267,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,591,000 after buying an additional 12,550 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $31,222.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 316,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,040,799.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Fisher sold 35,293 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $1,174,198.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 529,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,620,024.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,247 shares of company stock worth $3,440,560. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FHI opened at $32.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.18. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.34 and a twelve month high of $34.03.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 23.54%. Equities analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 33.44%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.17.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

