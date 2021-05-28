The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Position Reduced by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co decreased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 9.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,029 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHW. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,351,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at $7,743,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David B. Sewell sold 21,671 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.33, for a total value of $15,111,838.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,941,805.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SHW stock opened at $285.77 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $178.66 and a twelve month high of $293.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $274.49 and its 200-day moving average is $251.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.08 earnings per share. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $246.67 to $253.33 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.06.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

