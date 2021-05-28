Diversified Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in MetLife were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

NYSE MET opened at $65.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.38, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.34. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $67.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.95 and a 200 day moving average of $55.12.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

MET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.79.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.