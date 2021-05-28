Diversified Trust Co Raises Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 67.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $5,231,000. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the first quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 12,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 407.3% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 69,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,338,000 after acquiring an additional 55,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 3,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REGN. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $657.95.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at $8,940,173.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 10.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $495.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $495.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $494.90. The firm has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $664.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

