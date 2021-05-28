Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Reduces Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $7,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MMC opened at $137.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $139.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.42%.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

