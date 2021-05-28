Diversified Trust Co Sells 2,241 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Diversified Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,222,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 184.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,691,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,173,000 after buying an additional 1,095,757 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,034,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $777,480,000 after acquiring an additional 221,233 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,398,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,139,000 after buying an additional 170,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 849,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,860,000 after purchasing an additional 165,060 shares during the period. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LW stock opened at $80.25 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

LW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $5,452,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

