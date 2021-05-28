133,380 Shares in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Bought by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 133,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,781,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCAB. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in BioAtla in the fourth quarter worth $401,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in BioAtla in the fourth quarter worth $4,993,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BioAtla in the fourth quarter worth $680,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BioAtla in the fourth quarter worth $680,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BioAtla during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,381,000. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BCAB shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of BioAtla from $47.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BioAtla from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ BCAB opened at $41.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.92. BioAtla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $76.63.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioAtla, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

