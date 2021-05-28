Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) VP Sells $2,339,500.00 in Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $2,339,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at $25,357,934.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $95.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -101.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Workiva Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.69 and a 1 year high of $114.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.34 and its 200-day moving average is $92.21.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.43 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. Workiva’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WK. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.88.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 379.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Workiva by 28.6% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Workiva in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.