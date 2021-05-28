Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Major Shareholder Timothy P. Horne Sells 25,000 Shares

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $3,353,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:WTS opened at $136.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.28. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.22 and a fifty-two week high of $140.39.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $413.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

