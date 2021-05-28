Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Insider Sells $6,925,105.94 in Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $6,925,105.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE ARES opened at $54.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $36.20 and a 12-month high of $59.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 10.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

ARES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Ares Management by 7.9% during the first quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 90,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth about $830,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 36.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 437,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,514,000 after acquiring an additional 115,893 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 6.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,193,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,902,000 after acquiring an additional 135,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

