BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 15,294 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,294 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $8,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,228,000 after acquiring an additional 89,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,855,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $6,178,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 316,092 shares of company stock worth $10,230,812 over the last three months. 6.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $37.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.22 and its 200-day moving average is $32.01. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $38.26.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.73.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

