Mariner LLC Takes $2.50 Million Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 27,333 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Lumentum by 56.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,951,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,603,000 after buying an additional 1,060,975 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lumentum by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,414,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,050,000 after buying an additional 446,222 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in Lumentum by 85.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,373,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,476,000 after buying an additional 633,577 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lumentum by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 839,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,631,000 after buying an additional 173,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth $71,738,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Lumentum from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley cut their price target on Lumentum from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $81.15 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $112.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

