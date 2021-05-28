Mariner LLC Cuts Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Mariner LLC decreased its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,955 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 212.3% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.19.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $681,124.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,314 shares of company stock worth $3,538,610 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $182.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.67. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $116.13 and a twelve month high of $200.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.20% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.