BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 56.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,310 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.07% of Darling Ingredients worth $8,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,200,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972,072 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,716,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,833,000 after buying an additional 6,545,851 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,107,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,817,000 after buying an additional 672,953 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,156,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,727,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,624,000 after buying an additional 185,117 shares during the period. 97.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DAR opened at $69.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.76. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.93 and a twelve month high of $79.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.73.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $953,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,345,796.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

