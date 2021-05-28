Swiss National Bank Has $57.91 Million Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,001,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Avantor were worth $57,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,163,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,662,000 after purchasing an additional 15,742,336 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 825.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,571,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,321,479 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth $246,656,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,358,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141,022 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the first quarter worth $146,515,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

NYSE:AVTR opened at $31.97 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $16.37 and a one year high of $33.99. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.77 and a 200-day moving average of $29.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVTR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

In other Avantor news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $478,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,095 shares in the company, valued at $4,911,007.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $80,589,334.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,839.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,117,114 shares of company stock worth $96,144,195. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.