The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,454 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $7,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth about $1,331,481,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,582,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179,570 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,336 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,767,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,476,000 after buying an additional 1,343,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,547,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,548,000 after buying an additional 892,816 shares during the last quarter. 43.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RY stock opened at $104.52 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $64.34 and a 1-year high of $104.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $148.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.97.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RY shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Fundamental Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.02.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

